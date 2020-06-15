Garth Brooks drive-in show coming to Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A big name in country music will be on the big screen in Chippewa Falls this summer.

The Chippewa Valley Drive-In, set up at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, is partnering with Encore Live to bring Garth Brooks in concert on June 27.

Tickets are set to go on sale June 19 and will cost $100 per car for up to six people.

Officials say it will be a limited show so you may want to get tickets early.

The show will go on rain or shine on June 27 at dusk.