Former Chippewa Falls elementary school hits the market

Chippewa County (WQOW) - As construction nears completion on the new Stillson Elementary School, the old one is now up for sale.

The building, on nine acres near Lake Wissota, is listed for $745,000.

The 50,000 square-foot building has 24 classrooms and two gyms.

Realtor Wayne Peters told News 18 it could be used for a private school or be converted into apartments, an assisted living facility or a training center for area industry.

Peters said the building is in good condition.

Construction on the new school is expected to be done by the end of next month.