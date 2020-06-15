Firework safety tips ahead of the 4th of July

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As the 4th of July weekend approaches, city officials are reminding everyone to be safe when it comes to lighting off fireworks in celebration.

According to the United States Fire Administration, about 13,000 people are treated for emergency injuries due to the mishandling of fireworks each year, and fires resulting from fireworks cause over $20 million in property damage every year as well.

Projectile fireworks like bottle rockets, roman candles and many other types are prohibited in the city of Eau Claire, but smaller fireworks like fountains or sparklers of a certain size are allowed.

However, it is possible to buy fireworks that aren't legal to set off, so it's important for you to know what you're doing.

"Sometimes you can purchase packages of lots of different firework devices and it's highly recommended that you know what you're using and how it's going to function before you ever ignite it," said Allyn Bertrang, deputy chief of the Eau Claire Fire Department.

The fire department advises people to have water on hand in case of a fire, never try to ignite a firework twice and always keep fireworks, including sparklers, away from small children.