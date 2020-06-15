Fate of fall WIAC sports could be decided in July

For weeks, Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference athletics directors have been meeting to discuss the return of sports to their campuses.

The first week of July is the scheduled date to make a decision, according to UW-Eau Claire's Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher.

Schumacher told News 18 Monday the league wants to produce a recommendation for the fall sports season by then, based on current coronavirus-related factors.

He said reduced schedules are a possibility. The group is also discussing if fans could attend events.

WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner told News 18 the league will not issue a statement about the fall sports season until it has a better idea of a framework for a return to play.

Blugolds head football coach Wesley Beschorner said he is confident there will be a WIAC football season. If UW-Eau Claire is allowed to play, Beschorner believes his team would be ready to play a game within 4-5 weeks.

The NCAA recently announced DIII schools could begin practices on August 10 or the first day of class, whichever is earlier.

Schumacher said UW-Eau Claire's teams were scheduled to report soon after that date.