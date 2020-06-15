Family farm closes dairy operation after 145 Years

Fall Creek (WQOW) - A local family that's run a farm for generations is having to make sacrifices in wake of a struggling agriculture industry.

On The Sweet Pine Farm in Fall Creek, there are a lot of memories.

"Always behind dad, behind your brother, chasing chickens…There was a lot of cleaning up poop, that's for sure," Wade Anderson, a member of the family that owns the farm, said. "There was never a dull moment, never a dull moment on the dairy farm."



After nearly single-handedly running the 145-year-old family farm, Norman Anderson and his wife decided to sell their herd of cattle.

A story that, in the Badger State, has become far too common.

"There's no way to really do it without being bankrupt," Wade said. "We're rich in our different ways, you know. We don't have a lot of money, but the connections and the hard work that went into this farm is something that can't be explained."

As for Norman, he's looking forward to some more free time.

"It's probably harder on them than me, because it hasn't really, really sunk in yet," Norman said.



The Andersons will continue to grow crops and raise chickens on the farm.

Wade said he hopes to one day be able to buy the farm from his father and keep it afloat.