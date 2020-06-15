Eau Claire summer library program begins

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If your kid wants to keep up on their reading through the summer, the L.E. Phillips Public Library is ready to help.

The summer library program 2020 started Monday.

It's for kids up to 18 years of age to track their reading through the summer and earn a prize for doing so.

You can sign your child up anytime, have them read or be read to, and complete their reading goal by August 15.

You can track their reading through the Beanstack app or with a paper reading record from the library.

For more information on how to get your child involved in the summer library program tap/click here.