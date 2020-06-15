Eau Claire Police Department shares commitment to community

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department is reiterating its commitment to our community.

On Monday, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus spoke about the ongoing efforts and new initiatives they hope will validate the trust the community has in its officers.

Rokus acknowledged there is always room for improvement and he pledges his officers will work at that every day while following the department's four principles; starting with a community police philosophy and training.

"The third is through policy and oversight. Having accountability and getting there through dialogue with a diverse representation of our community and finally transparency. Being open with our community about who we are and being able to listen to others and having the willingness to understand a new perspective," Rokus said.