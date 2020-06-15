Eau Claire Plan Commission approves Panda Express, bank, new apartments

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Plans are underway to bring a Panda Express restaurant to Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the site plan for the restaurant and drive thru Monday.



The Panda Express is one of two big changes in the works for the corner of London Road, near the intersection of E. Clairemont Avenue and S. Hastings Way. The proposal by Atwell, LLC on behalf of Panda Express, calls for the restaurant to be constructed at the corner, which is currently used as the Pillar Construction office.

Monday the plan commission also approved modifications to a plan to build an Associated Bank next-door. In August 2018, the plan commission approved a single-story, 3,600 square-foot building at the location, which has been home to several businesses over the years including Bargain City, Hancock Fabrics, and most recently, the Halloween Express store.



The new site plan calls for a two-story, 8,500 square-foot building. The existing building is already demolished, and construction on the new bank is scheduled to begin this fall.

Site of future Associated Bank

Eau Claire will see 30 new apartments to be constructed on the corner of Gateway Drive and Otteson Lane. The plan commission approved the new apartments Monday.



Advanced Engineering Concepts, on behalf of Wurzer Builders, is proposing the three ten-unit buildings to go along with the 80 apartments currently under construction on the corner of E. Hamilton Avenue and Gateway Drive.