Deadly Police Shooting Sparks Protests in Atlanta

Atlanta (CNN) - Three weeks have passed since George Floyd was killed in police custody. Since then there have been daily protests against police brutality. And a police shooting in Atlanta Friday has sparked more outrage.

Police found Rayshad Brooks asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive-through. After a sobriety test, an officer tried to arrest him. Brooks resists, and there is a scuffle.

Witness video shows brooks taking a taser from police and surveillance video shows him shooting it toward an officer. He was then shot by police and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy report lists the 27-year-old's death as a homicide.

The day after the shooting, protesters set fire to the Wendy's where Brooks was killed.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who police say shot Brooks, was terminated. The other officer at the scene is on administrative duty.

In addition to Atlanta, there were calls for police reform in numerous cities, including Washington D.C., New York, and Miami.