A breezy but quiet start turns hot & humid…

The nice weekend weather rolls into Monday with just a bit more cloud cover. We'll sit right on the edge of the heat before mother nature turns it on for us for the rest of the week.

High temperatures for Monday will climb into the upper 70's with dew points in the low 50's. It will be comfortable and quiet with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

High pressure sets up in the mid and upper levels which combined with the southerly winds at the surface will bring a strong wedge of warm and somewhat humid air to the area.

Dew points will slowly climb each day throughout the week. They'll just inch into the uncomfortable range Tuesday and Wednesday before reaching the mid 60's for Thursday.

This will then prompt some scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with lesser chances as we head into the weekend. As of now, the severe threat predictability is too low to mention, but something to watch with the high temperatures later this week.