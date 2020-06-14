Residents voice concern over new fireworks show location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Fireworks will still light up the sky in Eau Claire this Fourth of July, but the new location of the show has some neighboring residents concerned.

The city's Fourth of July show is normally held at Carson Park, but this year the fireworks will be set off from Plank Hill in the East Hill neighborhood.

Plank Hill was chosen for its high elevation, so the show will be seen from most of the city without the need to congregate. The decision was made keeping COVID-19 concerns in mind.

But some residents of East Hill are voicing their concern over fireworks being set off right down the street from where they live.

However, neighborhood president Chad Rowekamp said the city is working with the neighborhood to keep everyone safe during the celebration.

"The city concluded, consulting all their experts, that this was the best spot for it," said Rowekamp. "We've partnered with the city before on a lot of things, we have a good relationship. I was happy to help them out on this."

Despite that relationship, some East Hill residents are still upset over the location and have formed a petition urging the city to relocate the show back to Carson Park.