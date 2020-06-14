West Salem (WXOW) - Sunday is Flag Day, a day of remembering, respecting, and observing the United States flag. The United States celebrates the adoption of the U.S. flag, which was adopted on June 14th, 1777.

"Flag day is very important to many people because of the reverence we hold for the United States flag," American Legion Post 51 member Mike Schaller said. "It's especially true of myself, and members of the American Legion, VFW, and other Veterans organizations. We have fought for that flag, and in some cases, died for the flag."

The American Legion requests that if your American flag has become frayed or worn, to not throw it away, but to instead take it down, fold it properly, and bring it to an institution like the American Legion that will dispose of the flag properly.