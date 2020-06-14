Fairly quiet start to the week

After beautiful weekend weather, we will start the week on a quiet note. This morning was another chilly morning with lows in the mid 40s in the Eau Claire area. Black River Falls got down to a chilly 34 degrees. By this afternoon, we warmed into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Monday will not be as sunny, though, and heat and humidity return later on this week.

Clouds will increase overnight into Monday and that will come with a very slight chance of showers Monday morning. Overnight lows will be near average in the mid 50s.

While it is possible to see some scattered light showers or sprinkles into the afternoon, and perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder, chances are generally low. Highs will be near 80 on Monday, and it will be a mostly cloudy, breezy day overall.

Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine on the way as we sit under an upper level ridge. Humidity will also start to creep back up Tuesday into Wednesday as we see dew points return to the 60s. A mostly sunny sky is expected Wednesday as well, and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 will be possible.

Better chances for storms hold off until the second half of the week, when a cold front will move through, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. After that, we remain unsettled with on and off storm chances into next weekend.