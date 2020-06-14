Church holds donation drive for families affected by pandemic

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - A local church gave back to the community through a donation drive after COVID-19 affected the livelihood of many families in the area.

Jacob's Well hosted a 'Drive Up and Share' event Sunday morning where anyone could drop off trunk-loads of food and necessities such as diapers, soap and children's clothing.

The donations will be going to a number of area organizations including local food pantries, Hope Gospel Mission, Apple Pregnancy Center and The Forgotten Initiative, which provides assistance to foster families.

Pastor Paul Berthiaume said the church hasn't been gathering in person during the pandemic, so the drive also made for a perfect way to get back together as a congregation.

"We also wanted to do something that wasn't just about us, it was about the community," Berthiaume said. "We wanted to be the church that interacts and cares about the community, and so our first thought was, 'What can we do to gather our people, but do it in a way that really just helps out?'"

Monetary donations to be put toward those organizations were also taken, as well as books and activities to distribute through the church's jail and prison outreach ministry.