Chippewa Falls apartments damaged in early morning fire

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - At 4:25 a.m. Sunday, Chippewa Falls fire crews were called to a structure fire on Island Street.



Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the attic and rear of the building, and crews had trouble putting the fire out, due to what the fire department said were many remodels to the building.



Two people were found stranded on the building's roof upon arrival, and were quickly rescued on ladders by firefighters. Before crews arrived, residents of an apartment on the building's lower level rescued two children and an adult from the second story apartment.



The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.



The total cost of damages to the building is estimated to be $250,000.



Chippewa Fire officials say at this time, they have no reason to believe the fire was suspicious in nature. No one was injured during the incident.