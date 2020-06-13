Only finalist for president of UW System withdraws

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The lone finalist for the job as president of the University of Wisconsin System has withdrawn his name from consideration.

University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen was the only finalist to emerge from a monthslong search.

Other would-be finalists withdrew from the running out of concern about being publicly named as a finalist during the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Alaska System issued a statement Friday saying Johnsen withdrew from consideration and quoting him as saying he feels he's called to lead the system in Alaska.