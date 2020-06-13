Movie lovers turn to drive-in theaters for social distancing

Chetek (WQOW) - Although Hollywood hasn't come out with any new movies lately, plenty of movie-goers are still looking to get out to the theaters, and drive-ins have become a popular option.

Paul and Marlys Javener, owners of Stardust Drive-In in Chetek, said it took a couple of weeks to see an uptick in business after they first re-opened the theater a month ago, but now, they see up to 200 come through on an average night.



They said they think a lot of those customers are people opting for a safe night out because it's easier to maintain social distancing at a drive-in.



Marlys added although she appreciates the business, it's also fun to see so many new faces coming from across the state.



"I've been down here for 13 years and I've gotten to recognize a lot of our customers, but a lot of them I don't recognize," she said. "It's making new friends and meeting new people too. So it's shaping up to be so far a really good summer down here."



Although the drive-in obviously can't show new films, the Javeners said showing classics like E.T. and Back to the Future brings in customers of all ages.