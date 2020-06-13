It doesn’t get much better than this!

After a beautiful Saturday, we have more fantastic weather on the way to end the weekend. Today started a little on the chilly side with lows largely in the 40s. Thankfully colder lows in the 30s were confined to our north in the areas that were under a Frost Advisory.

While there is another cool night ahead with lows in the 40s, possibly some upper 30s for known cool spots, expected once again, temperatures are expected to stay warm enough to prevent frost.

A mostly clear sky will persist overnight, leading to a sunny Sunday with highs in the mid 70s expected, which is a few degrees warmer than Saturday. There will be a breeze out of the southeast with gusts up to 30mph possible. So while it will be a nearly perfect day with sunshine and low humidity, it will be breezy at times.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the UV index will be very high tomorrow, which means it will be very easy to get a sunburn. Make sure to wear sunscreen and take precautions to not get a burn, especially around the noon hour when the sun will be the most intense. With that in mind, it will be a fantastic day to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

As we head into Monday, there will be a slight chance for showers in the morning, but they aren't expected to amount to much. The best chance for showers and storms comes later in the week, likely during the Wednesday into Thursday timeframe.

Temperatures will also rise throughout the next week, with highs near 80 by Monday, and highs in the upper 80s close to 90 by Wednesday. This comes with increasing humidity into midweek as well.