Chippewa Valley celebrates Pride Month

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Pride festivities during a pandemic are bound to look a little different, but the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center made sure the community still had a way to celebrate its pride Saturday.

As WQOW has reported, the Chippewa Valley's annual pride celebration went virtual this year.



Performances and speakers were prerecorded and streamed through the center's Facebook page, including dances, stories for kids, and statements of support from community members, giving their well-wishes for Pride Month.



The center also shared that for the first time, the City of Eau Claire officially recognized the month of June as Pride Month, citing that those in the LGBTQ community, including those who have served in public office, improve the city as a whole.

"I think it's definitely a positive move towards inclusion and diversity in this community, and it's nice to know that we have allies on the city council," said Dan Bennett-Hardy, with the community center.



If you missed the online celebrations, the center will be uploading the prerecorded videos onto its Facebook page as well.