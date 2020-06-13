Biden to accept Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee despite pandemic

Milwaukee (WKOW) - Joe Biden intends to accept the Democratic Party's nomination at its convention in Milwaukee despite the ongoing pandemic.

Doubt as to whether the convention would continue has swirled since the COVID-19 outbreak's beginning.

"Democrats are going to have a convention this August where Joe Biden will accept the party’s nomination and we will begin the final stretch to ending the Trump Administration," said Bill Russo, a Biden campaign spokesperson.

The format and size of the convention remain up in the air as organizers consider safety for attendees.