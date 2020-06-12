Virtual Blue Ox Music Festival underway

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen an entire year's worth of concerts and festivals get canceled or postponed, but one music local festival is kicking off Friday in a virtual way.

The two-day Blue Ox Music Festival started Friday at 3 p.m. and is streaming entirely online through YouTube and Facebook.

In past years, the festival has been available to stream online, so organizers say it was a natural step to take during these times where large gatherings are not allowed.

"There is a safety risk out there, and we share that concern," said organizer Mark Bischel. "We don't want to put our patrons or the Eau Claire community at risk by going forward with an event that wouldn't be safe. So, as a result I think people are just glad that they're able to get some live music in even though it is broadcast live music."

An "in-person" Blue Ox Festival is tentatively scheduled for August 27-29 but is not confirmed until organizers and health departments agree that it can be held without the public being at risk.

The virtual festival is free to stream and organizers are asking for donations. The money will go to the festival, artists, Cleghorn Lions Club, Feed my People Food Bank and CVTC. You can make a donation here.

Watch Friday's Performances Here