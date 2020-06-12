UW-Eau Claire announces safety guidelines for fall semester

Eau Claire (WQOW)- UW-Eau Claire is making major changes to how the 2020 fall semester will operate with students back on campus.

UW-Eau Claire students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes, but the university is taking necessary steps to keep students socially distanced, starting by re-configuring class sizes and using non-academic buildings, like the Davies Center, for classrooms.

Chancellor James Schmidt announced on Thursday that the university will provide two washable face masks for all students and employees, which they will be required to wear in campus common areas. The university is also requiring all students and faculty to record their temperature and symptoms daily on a mobile app that will allow them to track and trace who could carry the virus.

"We will have cases of COVID on campus, it's going to happen," said Schmidt. "As we have episodes, it's how do we identify it quickly and minimize the exposure?"

Students concerned about the virus will be able to receive COVID-19 testing at Student Health Services on campus this fall. And if a student tests positive for COVID-19, Putnam Hall will be opening for individual dorms for students to self isolate in if they have the virus, or if they get exposed to somebody who does.