Thank You Oakwood Hills staff, Jackson Correction Institution staff, and Sonny Amelse

Today, News 18 Daybreak would like to thank many essential workers.

The first group we would like to thank is the staff at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire. They have continued to provide for the needs of the residents and have maintained their upbeat personalities while maintaining the safety of all the residents. All of the staff have made the difficult times a little easier for everyone. It's been a relief for family members to know that their loved ones are in good hands. Thank you all for your dedication and commitment to the residents and their families

We are also recognizing the staff at the Jackson Correction Institution. They have pulled together to make sure that the needs and safety of the people there are being met. They have also supported other correctional institutions by providing additional coverage and even providing staff at other institutions.

And finally, we'd like to thank Sonny Amelse. He works at 3M in Menomonie as a systems technician and always goes above and beyond what is asked of him.