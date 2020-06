Rusk County (WQOW) - It took just over two hours of deliberation for a jury to find a Rusk County man guilty of murder.

On Friday, Preston Kraft was convicted of murdering Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath back in 2018.

In addition to the 1st degree intentional homicide conviction, Kraft was found guilty of felony bail jumping.

Court records do not currently show a sentencing date.