Nearly a perfect weekend ahead!

It was a very nice day Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s, and we also had no humidity at all. That along with plenty of sunshine peeking through the fair-weather cumulus clouds made for a near perfect weather.

We can expect more of the same as we head into the weekend, too, which makes the forecast that much better. It might be a little on the cool side tomorrow to be considered “perfect” for some with highs only near 70 and there will be a breeze, but otherwise still great!

In addition to the near-ideal conditions, we're at the time of year when there's near maximum time to enjoy the sunshine. We're at 15 hours and 34 minutes of daylight, which is only three minutes off of the maximum which comes next weekend when we hit the Solstice Saturday.

Plus, you don't have to be upset about days getting shorter, because they really don't get noticeably shorter until later in July. So, there's still plenty of time to enjoy the longest days of the year.

Our nights will be getting cooler, however, with lows in the 40s. Off to the northeast, there's actually a Frost Advisory in effect for northern Wisconsin, most of the Upper Peninsula, and the arrowhead of Minnesota.

At least in this meteorologist's opinion, cooler summer nights are the best nights for bonfires. It's not too warm and cool enough that you want to be closer to a fire. The wildfire risk is low, but as is typical in summer, mosquitoes will be plentiful.

We should stay just warm enough, but any spot that can cool below 40 could see some patchy frost. Sunday will be the warmer day of the weekend, with highs back to the mid 70s and we'll be back near 80 again Monday.

There are a few hit-or-miss low end rain/storm chances early next week, but the best chance looks to center around Wednesday night. Before that cold front, it will get hot and humid again with above average highs Tuesday and Wednesday. It still looks summer-like to end next week.