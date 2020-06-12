Mother nature serves up some perfect weather this weekend

There's very little to talk about when it comes to this weekend's forecast. A few stray showers moved through central Wisconsin early Friday morning but otherwise a regime of high pressure will keep the forecast near-perfect all weekend long.

High temps Friday will get into the low 70's which is shy of average, but still warm and comfortable. Saturday and Sunday we'll see similar highs too, but some of us may not hit the 70's Saturday afternoon.

The high pressure will keep the sunshine around all weekend with one little hiccup overnight Friday into Saturday. A few stray showers are possible to the southwest of Eau Claire, but the dry air and nearly absent lift will hardly produce much.

Next week is when the hot summer weather returns. High temps jump back into the 80's and the humidity returns to bring thunderstorm chances to the valley.