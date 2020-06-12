Microbiologist: Do not feed birds at the beach to help keep bacteria levels low and beaches open

Eau Claire (WQOW) - High levels of E.coli can put a damper on your beach experience, but a local scientist says there is a way you can help.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department performs weekly tests on seven beaches in the county, including Halfmoon Beach.

Eau Claire lab workers test the beach water once a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day and release the results the next day.

If they find high levels of bacteria, the beach is closed and re-tested daily until they get a safe result.

Tristin Christopher, a microbiologist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said you can help prevent the beach from closing by not feeding ducks and geese. Their fecal matter causes bacteria levels to rise.



"High levels of E.coli can be dangerous because ingestion of contaminated water can induce flu-like symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, fever, and abdominal cramping," said Christopher.

Christopher added that bacteria levels could increase after storms due to runoff.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health normally tests the water of 12 beaches once a week during the summer, but due to limited staffing from COVID-19, workers are testing the water every other week.

The big difference between Eau Claire and Chippewa is that Chippewa officials do not close a beach if there are high levels of bacteria. They put an advisory sign ranging from safe, moderate, to dangerous.

Eau Claire's health department posted on Facebook on Friday that Big Falls, Lake Eau Claire, Coon Fork, and Lake Altoona beaches will be closed over the weekend due to unsafe bacteria levels. Updates will be available on Tuesday.

To receive e-notifications and view a map of current beach status, visit beaches.echealthdepartment.org.