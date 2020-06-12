Four people dead, 7 hurt following chain-reaction crashes on I-39

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Four people are dead and seven others are hurt after a series of crashes on I/39 northbound Friday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WSP said the first crash happened at 3:53 a.m. involving two semi trucks at WIS 60 near Lodi.

Later, at 5:11 a.m., another truck slammed into the first crash scene which resulted in a Columbia County Highway worker being seriously injured, and serious but non-life-threatening injuries to two state troopers. All three individuals were transported to UW Hospital.

Then at 6:45 a.m., another crash happened near County K, this one resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

"A semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles - two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles," said a statement from WSP.

At 9:30 a.m., WSP said the northbound interstate is closed at WIS 19 (exit 131) in Dane County with traffic re-routed onto US 51 north.