Eau Claire (WQOW) - The MLB Draft was shortened from 40 rounds to just five this year, but a former Eau Claire Express player still heard his name called.

Jimmy Glowenke, a shortstop for the Express in 2018, was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 68th overall pick.

5 years ago I had the right idea! Go giants! @SFGiants pic.twitter.com/9JcSK8EjUG — jimmy glowenke (@JGlowenke) June 12, 2020

Congrats to @MarcusBaseball Jimmy Glowenke (@JGlowenke) was just selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 68th overall pick. #MarcusPack



This is the highest draft pick by a @MarcusBaseball player pic.twitter.com/wNHVzYygma — Marcus Baseball (@MarcusBaseball) June 11, 2020

Glowenke played 13 games for the Express in 2018, hitting .283.