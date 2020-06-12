Eau Claire police aiming for more transparency

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Plenty of eyes are on law enforcement across the nation and here in the Chippewa Valley the Eau Claire Police Department is trying to be more upfront with its policies, training and how it operates.

A new section of ECPD's website titled "Transparency in Policing" has a Q&A of some of those common concerns; such as what the department's hiring process is like, what training officers go through regarding bias, anti-racism, de-escalation and the process for citizen complaints.

Lt. Ben Frederick explains that, among other training exercises, officers go through annual implicit bias training and officers are taught to use de-escalation tactics before any physical force is taken.

Frederick said he is glad the community is looking into the inner workings of the police department as it benefits both citizens and officers alike.

"Using tools like this increases that dialogue with our community, and I think that it is good that it does ask those questions of us, does hold us accountable, and this is our opportunity to listen to concerns and then address those concerns in a meaningful, constructive way," Frederick said.

He adds there is always room for improvement within the police department, saying he wants to further work to build a foundation of trust with the community.