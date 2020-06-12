Dozens attend “Defend the Police” rally in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Dozens rallied outside the Eau Claire County Courthouse Friday evening, to show their support for area authorities.

The "Defend the Police" rally was hosted in part by the Republican Party of Eau Claire County. Rally organizers said George Floyd's death was the result of "one bad apple" and that other officers, who work to protect us, shouldn't be judged harshly because of it.

"If we don't have a police department, we don't have protection," said John DeRosier of Eau Claire. "Second, if you do defund the police, even if it's just a partial defunding, how much money is going to go to social networks? Now that much. We need more people in law enforcement, not fewer."

The rally also attracted protesters looking to defund the police. One protester told News 18, the issue is much deeper, as they believe officers enforce laws that were built on systemic racism.

"It's demeaning to what's actually happening to the black community in the U.S. and what has been happening historically throughout the U.S.," said Ed Hudgins of Eau Claire. "There has to be a bigger conversation beyond police brutality. I think that's just an outgrowth from the systemic problem that's been at the core of American history from the beginning."