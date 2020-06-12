Community fund supports Chippewa Valley nonprofits

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A group of area organizations are teaming up to help support non-profits across the Chippewa Valley.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County are launching the Response and Recovery Community Fund geared to help non-profits recover from financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.



United Way alone is contributing $500,000 to the fund which they say will help support programs rebound and continue to work with the community to aid Chippewa Valley residents.

"Most of what we do to advance the common good depends on being together. So, where we need to move until we have a vaccine that is widely distributed is how to still advance the common good and how to be together but safely," said Karen Hebert, interim executive director of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

Non-profits will be able to apply for funding at the end of June.

United way says the collective funding from all three organizations is nearly one-million-dollars.

To learn more, tap/click here.