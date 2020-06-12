Chicago investigating officers suspected of ‘lounging’ during unrest

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say more than a dozen police officers and supervisors were captured on video “lounging” inside a burglarized congressional campaign office on the city’s South Side as people vandalized and stole from nearby businesses while protests and unrest spread across the city in late May.

Rep. Bobby Rush, a Democrat whose district includes much of the city’s South side and southern suburbs, said his staff first viewed the video and he brought it to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday.

Lightfoot described herself as “angry” and “disgusted” by the officers' actions. She said the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating.