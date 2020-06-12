Bookstore sees more people purchasing books on race

Menomonie (WQOW) - The New York Times' best sellers page is now full of books surrounding topics of race and equality, and local bookstores are seeing the same trend in their customers' purchases.

At Bookends on Main in Menomonie, owner Susan Thurin says in the last week, she's seen more and more people come in and purchase books about the history of racism, and how to address the subject in today's world.



She adds that with the sudden influx in interest, her suppliers can hardly keep up with the demand of more popular titles.

"They've been sitting on the shelf since about February, and all of the sudden within two days, they're all gone and I've got a lot of orders for them," said Thurin. "There are about 5,000 copies of those books on back order."



She says she's also been pointing customers to fictional books that feature black characters and autobiographies from people of color.