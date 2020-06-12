Bateaux FC finds a way to play amid COVID 19

While many professional sports leagues are still planning a return to live action, local amateur teams are testing their COVID 19 safety protocols now.

Bateaux FC, an Eau Claire-based amateur soccer club, will play its first preseason match on Sunday in Hayward.

The team waited patiently for weeks as the coronavirus pandemic canceled any organized activities. To stay connected, the team created videos and organized a group chat online.

While keeping in mind the serious global health crisis, we also have to admit that we miss soccer dearly.



So we joined in on the #KeepTheBallMoving challenge to help pass the time. Allow our very own @joshranft_ to get us started, and post your videos in the replies! pic.twitter.com/iNxDlHkBmW — Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) March 26, 2020

Once county health guidelines allowed larger gatherings, the team began practicing.

Bateaux FC is scheduled to play 10 regular season matches this summer, but is not currently allowed to play in Eau Claire. Instead, the team will play home matches at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls, beginning July 18.

Fans will be allowed at Sunday's match in Hayward as long as they practice social distancing. Bateaux FC President David Ripplinger said family members will be allowed to come to his team's home matches.