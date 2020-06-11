UPDATE: Dunn County authorities identify man pulled from Chippewa River

Dunn Couny (WQOW) - Police have now identified the man they pulled out of the Chippewa River on Tuesday.

According to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Steven Feld, 66, a homeless man who was calling Eau Claire home, drowned in the river.

They say there were no traumatic injuries to the body.

If you had any communication with Feld after May 28, 2020 you are asked to contact Jake Mack with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.

Previous Story

UPDATE: A press release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the body but the name is not being released at this time.

They say it is a white male.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities in Dunn County say they pulled a body from the Chippewa River on Tuesday.

The body was found upstream of the old railroad bridge in the town of Dunn.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd tells News 18 they do not yet know who the person is. Police records show an autopsy is scheduled.

Few other details are available but News 18 is expecting a press release later in the day with additional information.