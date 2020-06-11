Thank You Wesley Allard and the Chippewa County Highway Department

Today News 18 Daybreak would like to thank essential workers Wesley Allard and the Chippewa County Highway Department.

Wesley Allard is just one of the facilitators that continues to work during the pandemic at the treatment facility. Those there want to say thank you for working to help them get help and get through their programs while this is going on.

We also want to recognize the Chippewa County Highway Department and their workers for keeping the roads so we can all travel where we have to go. Doesn't matter if it's cold out or hot they are out there working! Please remember to slow down and move over for them!