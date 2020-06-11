Teacher’s workout videos lead Chippewa Falls, nation

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Rebecca Nette can't coach her Chippewa Falls student-athletes in person, so she's taking to social media.

Using Instagram and Twitter, the physical education teacher and strength and conditioning coordinator is leading athletes and parents through easy, efficient workouts.

Dumbbell workout coming at you today!



DB's should be light. Here you go!

3x20

DB Floor Press

DB Lateral Raises

DB Front Raises

DB Fly pic.twitter.com/O51La6z0Ph — CFStrengthCondition (@ChiHiSnC) June 10, 2020

"If kids like the post, I assume they like the workout or idea," Nette said. "I just think kids need ideas. I want to provide something they can use."

Chippewa Falls High School partners with Volt Athletics, a Seattle-based training program. Last month, Nette led a live workout on Instagram for Volt's thousands of followers.

Join us tomorrow for a live bodyweight workout with Coach Nette via Instagram! https://t.co/xT9ca05iz2 — CFStrengthCondition (@ChiHiSnC) May 13, 2020

"It's a little intimidating at first," Nette said about the experience. "You don't know who is exactly watching or what they're going to say or what they're going to think. I'm just doing my thing."

Chippewa Falls sophomore Madyson Baker has received custom workouts from Nette. She said it's made a difference in her training.

The workouts are designed for everyone. Once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Nette said she will continue to upload videos when she has time.