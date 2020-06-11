Strong, isolated storms cut into the sunshine Thursday afternoon

A clear, cool and comfortable start to Thursday may turn a bit stormy for some. High pressure is keeping the sun around, but a weak wave may bring more rain to the area.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70's Thursday afternoon. Dew points will be low which will help the warmth feel comfortable.

It will be breezy again Thursday with winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph and gusts climbing to 30 mph. These will finally settle down as we roll into Friday morning.

The Chippewa Valley is in a level 1, marginal risk, for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. This means an isolated thunderstorm could become severe. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts. Marginally severe hail may be possible too, but these storms will be elevated so the threat is less likely.

Models suggest most of these storms will be more north and east of Eau Claire, but we can't rule out any making it to the city. We'll see a few storms spawn in the early afternoon, with a few lingering into the late evening.

Friday through Sunday, the quiet and comfortable weather sticks around. We'll see sunshine and highs just below average in the mid to low 70's each day. Once the warmth comes back next week a few storm chances do too, but those look minimal as of now.