Sexual assault case against former arts director dismissed

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One year after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in a sexual assault case, the charge against a former local arts official was dismissed Thursday.

Former Eau Claire Regional Arts Center Director Ben Richgruber was accused of having sex with a woman in his office, against her will.

A felony charge of 3rd degree sexual assault was reduced to misdemeanor lewd and lascivious behavior.

Richgruber pleaded guilty to the charge, as part of a deal that called for the case to be dismissed in one year if he got a sex offender assessment, any necessary treatment and didn't break any laws.

Thursday in court, the district attorney said Richgruber had successfully fulfilled the terms of the agreement. The judge then dismissed the charge.