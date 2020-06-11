Phase one of Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute set to begin

Altoona (WQOW) - The Veterans Tribute Foundation is starting the first phase of a project that has been in the works for nearly a year.

Friday afternoon stakes will be put in the ground to hold a 140 foot tall flagpole. It will be visible from the Highway 53 bypass on the northeast side of Altoona's River Prairie Park.

The Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute will include an honor mall, legacy stones for those who have passed and a trail spanning much of River Prairie with other veteran monuments and images.

Officials say the actual flagpole will be installed later this month and a ceremonial American flag dedication will be held shortly after.

Another groundbreaking will be held later this summer for the rest of the project with hopes of staying on track for the Eau Claire County honor mall dedication this fall.