How to stay safe while traveling during the pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As states continue to open up, a lot of folks are looking to travel again, and health officials want to remind everyone it's still important to take precautions.

Dr. Amy Rantala with Mayo Clinic Health System recommends travelers look up their destination's rate of transmission and travel recommendations.



If people are staying in a hotel, she says it's a good idea to ask how they sanitize their rooms, and folks should bring their own disinfectant and hand sanitizer.



For road trips, she suggests bringing your own food and water to limit the amount of stops at gas stations and restaurants.



As families hit the road together, Dr. Rantala encourages parents to set a good example so kids can also limit their exposure to the virus.

"As adults, we can role model good behaviors," said Dr. Rantala. "If they see everybody else wearing a mask, kids will wear a mask. If they see others covering their cough and covering their sneeze, I've always been impressed by how well kids will do that, almost better than some of us adults."

Dr. Rantala also reminds people that some places are still deemed unsafe for travel by the CDC and World Health Organization, so checking travel websites beforehand is recommended.