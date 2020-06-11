Eau Claire Area School District looks at options for next school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The school year just ended in Eau Claire but the district is already looking toward the fall. Now, district officials are determining the best course of action for when students finally do return to the classroom.

Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said it's not a guarantee that school will be in-person right away, but it is an option the district is looking at.



She said ultimately it will come down to what the community's wants and needs are, as well as how the pandemic plays out.



If the district does decide to hold classes in person, Hardebeck said they'll have to take a hard look at how they can effectively social distance students.



That could mean restructuring the school week.

"Do we have to maybe change the organization of our day, so that some of our students come for part of the day, and some come not?" said Hardebeck. "Or do we have to change it, you know, in terms of maybe every other day or weekly?"

A task force has been formed to develop a plan for the upcoming year, and they will give a proposal to the board on July 20. A decision will likely be made by August, barring a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area or heightened restrictions.



The district is also conducting a survey with families in the district and will also be holding focus groups this summer to get community input.

Hardebeck also said there's been increased interest in the Eau Claire Virtual School, and the school board has already accepted a proposal to increase its enrollment.



Hardebeck also sent a letter to district families yesterday. The whole letter can be read here.