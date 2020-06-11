Downtown Menomonie Inc. provides relief grants to city businesses

Menomonie (WQOW)- A number of businesses are receiving financial relief to help bounce back from struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Menomonie Inc. awarded 17 Menomonie businesses relief grants on Thursday. The non-profit granted the businesses a total of $15,000 of their own funds, and members of the community raised roughly an extra $9,000. Each business will receive a maximum of $1,500, which donors hope is enough to help them financially recover.

"We're excited to see what everyone is going to use the funds for, and how much it's going to help them," said Dustyn Dubuque, executive director of Downtown Menomonie Inc. "It's a small token really at the end of the day, but we're really hoping that even that small token can help people a little bit."

One business owner says she will use the grant to pay her utility bills and other monthly expenses at her store, and says although her business bounced back in May, she is thankful for the grant that will help her recover from financial hits taken in March and April.

"I feel very grateful definitely for the support," said Susan Thurin, owner of Bookends on Main in Menomonie. "Also for all the people who've continued to support the bookstore by ordering books. Community support has been great."

Businesses that received relief grants include: