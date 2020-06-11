Crystal Cave to stay closed for remainder of the year

Spring Valley (WQOW) - COVID-19 has halted operations at another popular spot in western Wisconsin.

On Thursday, Crystal Cave management announced the cave will remain closed for the rest of the year. They say that includes all activities at the cave.

"We have decided to cancel our season for the safety of our local and regional community as well as for the safety of our cave staff," management says in a post.

They are hoping to reopen for business on April 1, 2021.