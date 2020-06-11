Chippewa Valley Bahá’í group invites people to Race Amity Day

Altoona (WQOW) - As people continue to express the need for racial justice, a national organization will soon celebrate Race Amity Day, and a local faith group invites you to join.

The National Center for Race Amity is hosting a livestream event on racial unity.

The celebration will include prayers and songs, and big names like Andy Grammer and Rainn Wilson will also speak at the event.

Members of the Bahá’í faith in the Chippewa Valley said the concept of race unity and the oneness of humanity are central to the Bahá’í faith, so it made sense to promote the event. Plus, the founding executive director of the National Center for Race Amity, William Smith, is Bahá’í.



"I hope people would get out of it that we can make change, and that we can, it's just as simple as being friends with all people, and not just sitting back and being friends, but really reaching out and trying to connect with people who are different from you."

You can join the virtual event on June 14th at 3 p.m. CT on YouTube or Facebook.