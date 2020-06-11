Chippewa Falls holds first farmers market of the year

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The first Chippewa Falls farmers market of the year took over Allen Park on Thursday.

Several vendors safely gathered with their supply of locally grown fruits, vegetables, homemade maple syrups and much more.

With COVID-19 still hanging around, market vendors are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

Market manager Lou Moua is asking everyone to please only allow venders to handle the produce while also remaining at the recommended six feet distance.

Chippewa Falls Main Street will be hosting farmers markets every Thursday in Allen Park, from now to mid-October.