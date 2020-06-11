Chalkfest Sneak Peak!

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As you know chalk fest will be hosted online this year, but we here at News 18 Daybreak are getting a glimpse of the progress.

There are more than one hundred local artists making creative pieces of art. They've been working on them all across the entire Chippewa Valley, creating pieces where ever they find inspiration for their canvas.

These awesome works of art are going to be on an online gallery starting on Friday, June 19th, and can be viewed until July 1.

Also starting June 19th, you will be able to go online and vote on your favorites in 5 categories and winners will be announced on July 7.

For more information on voting and to register your artwork, head to their website here.