Bond set at $1 million for Rusk Co. murder suspect

Rusk County (WQOW) - The man arrested for the murders of his grandparents in Rusk County made his first court appearance on Thursday.

A judge set bond for Adam Rosolowski at $1 million.

The Ladysmith News reports Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Rosolowski the "mastermind" behind the murders and said that "family members are afraid for their lives."

Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a male juvenile were arrested this week for the murders of Robert Rosolowski, 73, and his wife Bonnie, 70.

Formal charges still haven't been filed.