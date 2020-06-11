Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

It's been a breezy day with wind gusts between 20 and 35 mph much of the afternoon. We started the day sunny, but puffy cumulus clouds started to pop up midday.

Showers and thunderstorms popped up mainly northwest of I-94 and contained brief bursts of rain and some gusts above 40 mph locally.

Temperatures were very comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and no humidity. Temperatures may be a bit cooler over the next couple days, but there still won't be any humidity.

Most of the weekend will also be sunny, but there is a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday night through Saturday morning. Most of the activity looks to stay near the Minnesota border and west, but it's close enough to warrant a slight chance early Saturday.

Even so, it will be plenty dry to mow the lawn as grass will continue to grow quickly with all this sunshine after all that early week rain.

The warmest day of the weekend looks to be Sunday with highs in the mid 70s before summer-like warmth and humidity return next week.

There will be a few chances for showers and thunderstorms from time to time, but the best chance for organized activity looks to occur Tuesday night along a warm front that really brings heat and humidity in for Wednesday and Thursday.